Milk Jawn & Marlei's Sweet Tooth, 2 new ice-cream makers to indulge in

By Bethany Owings
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia welcomed a pair of sweet additions to its ice cream scene.

"Marlei's Sweet Tooth" on Girard Avenue opened in July. Owner Jeriah Askew dedicated the store to her one-year-old daughter, Marlei, and tells us "The base of our restaurant is creativity."

She offers about 18 flavors, Instagram-worthy milkshakes, waffle ice-cream sandwiches, exotic cones, sundaes, splits and plenty of vegan options.

It's pretty much whatever you can think of.

Marlei's Sweet Tooth | Facebook | Instagram
443 West Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 19123

Milk Jawn is the creation of best friends Amy Wilson and Ryan Miller. The duo churns out about 16 flavors in their Kensington kitchen: Milk and Cookies, Earl Grey with Honey Comb, Malted Milk Toffee Crunch, and Tahini Fudge Swirl, just to name a few.

The most popular? The Lemon Curd Blueberry Basil Swirl with homemade lemon curd.

They incorporate local makers and seasonal produce.

You can find Milk Jawn at farmer's markets and pops-ups. You can also pick-up or get delivery from Stone's Beer & Beverage Market at 17th and Fairmount.

Milk Jawn | Facebook | Instagram

Markets and Pop-ups:
Sunday, August 1, 10am-1pm at the Media Farmers' Market
Wednesday, August 4, 3-7pm at The Fountain Farmers Market
Saturday, August 7, 9am-12pm at Chestnut Hill Farmers' Market
Sunday, August 8, 10am-1pm at the Media Farmers' Market

In stores:

Stones Beverage
1701 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Alif Brew & Mini Mart
4501 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19143

Parlour Ice Cream Shop
18 W Lancaster Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003

Culinary Harvest
School Lane in downtown Wayne, PA
