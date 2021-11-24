Fire damages Newark, Delaware restaurant; no injuries reported

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Fire officials are investigating a fire that heavily damaged a Newark, Delaware restaurant Wednesday morning.The fire was reported shortly before 5:30 a.m. at the Miller's Ale House on Churchmans Road in the Center Pointe Plaza. The restaurant was closed at the time the fire was discovered.The Christiana Fire Company arrived on the scene and said flames were visible on the front of the building.No injuries were reported and investigators are still working to determine the cause.Officials said damage was estimated at $50,000.