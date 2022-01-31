Millville Public School District sending some students home early due to staff shortage

MILLVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Starting Monday, secondary students in the Millville Public School District will be going home early.Students at Lakeside Middle School, Memorial High School and Millville Senior High School are on the early dismissal schedule through Friday, Feb. 25.The district's superintendent said an analysis over the past five months found that instruction on the secondary level has been severely impacted due to a lack of substitutes amid the COVID-19 pandemic."We've had a ton of absences. They have to keep calling down teachers that are free first block to cover other classes. It's kind of a mess," said high school student Ree Sheppard.Students will have four hours of instruction and then get dismissed earlySuperintendent Tony Trongone said his goal is to keep students in school. He, along with his staff, came up with this plan as a way to reappropriate resources to get teachers in front of students.With this modified schedule, students will have shortened class periods but enough teachers to cover them."You can't talk out of both sides of your mouth. You can't say 'I need you to come in,' but in the next sentence say 'don't come in if you're sick,'" said Trongone.The shortage of substitutes was leaving some students with no instruction at all.For example: on one day last month, 115 teachers called out and 75 of those positions were not filled. The students without a teacher had to sit in the gym for that 90 minute class period."I think it will work better than having kids sit in the gym for an entire block," said Sheppard.This does not affect Pre-K through 5th-grade students.The superintendent does expect everyone to be learning in-person full time by February 28.Help from the state level is coming from the Department of Education, which is providing an additional and expedited pathway to earn a substitute teaching credential in New Jersey.A statement from The New Jersey Department of Education sent to Action News said, "This new pathway, which is available until June 30, 2023, reduces the number of college credits required and changes the age of applicants to 20."