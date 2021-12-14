Mingle Mocktails' beverage equation adds holiday cheer, subtracts the alcohol

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 'Beverage entrepreneur' Laura Taylor has a solution for imbibing alcohol-free, this holiday season or any time.After Taylor quit drinking six years ago, she couldn't find alcohol-free drinks that were more interesting than water or seltzer.So she started making her own concoctions and launched Mingle Mocktails in 2019.The sparkling beverages are made simply with fresh fruits, botanicals, and organic cane sugar. Flavors include Cucumber Melon Mojito, and Blood-Orange Elderflower Mimosa. Taylor says it's as simple as chilling, pouring, serving, and garnishing.888-245-5566