FYI Philly

Mingle Mocktails' beverage equation adds holiday cheer, subtracts the alcohol

By Natalie Jason
EMBED <>More Videos

Mingle Mocktails adds holiday cheer minus the alcohol

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 'Beverage entrepreneur' Laura Taylor has a solution for imbibing alcohol-free, this holiday season or any time.

After Taylor quit drinking six years ago, she couldn't find alcohol-free drinks that were more interesting than water or seltzer.

So she started making her own concoctions and launched Mingle Mocktails in 2019.

The sparkling beverages are made simply with fresh fruits, botanicals, and organic cane sugar. Flavors include Cucumber Melon Mojito, and Blood-Orange Elderflower Mimosa. Taylor says it's as simple as chilling, pouring, serving, and garnishing.



Mingle Mocktails | Facebook | Instagram
888-245-5566
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkphiladelphiafyi phillycocktail
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
FYI Philly's Best of 2021: A look back at Philly's top spots
Love+Grit gives lifeline to struggling businesses, local artists
Flight On Ice brings outdoor skating rink to Delco
6 local artisans, all women-owned, crafting perfect size surprises
TOP STORIES
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News