CVS MinuteClinic launches new program to help expectant, new moms battling postpartum depression

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Postpartum care is a big concern for new mothers and one pharmacy chain is taking an extra step to address it.

MinuteClinics at CVS are now helping expectant and new moms with postpartum depression.

The new program just launched and it makes it easier for those feeling helpless to get help.

New or expectant moms can get one free visit through CVS' MinuteClinic or free online support with a licensed therapist.

It's part of a new program that started this month, in partnership with the Postpartum Support International Help Line.

Megan Eckert says one in five moms have postpartum depression or anxiety.

"We wanted to make it as easy as possible, reduce as many barriers as possible, and for postpartum and anxiety there's a lot of stigma," said Eckert, LMFT at MinuteClinic

Like feeling anxious to having trouble connecting with the baby.

Eckert is a licensed mental health professional at MinuteClinic in Bethlehem.

She says after the first session, mothers can set up a 45- or 60-minute follow up-which can be done at certain CVS locations or virtually.

"Doing the sessions from their own home may be a big comfort to a mother with a newborn, or if a mother wants to get out of the home and come into the store, we welcome that," said Eckert. "You would never know that you're in a CVS. It looks like any other therapy office, and soundproof."

"All of our clinicians have been trained in treating postpartum depression and anxiety, and it's something we put a lot of effort into and we want to connect with as many new moms as possible to offer support in this area."

Eckert says clients typically can be seen within a week of signing up and the program is in-network with most insurance companies. It also works with employee assistance programs.

For more information on CVS Minute Clinic's new Postpartum Depression Treatment, visit CVS.com.