Chef MJ is the personal chef to Eagles players, burger-lovers everywhere

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Mitzi Jackson-Robinson, aka Chef MJ, is known for her burgers.

She's been part of the James Beard blended burger project and took part in a burger-making competition on the Food Network's show "Chopped."

Her blends include salmon and crab, black bean and refried bean and a mushroom burger with organic, grass-fed beef and veal.

She has a number of professional athletes on her client list, including Eagles players. Whether you're an athlete looking to maximize performance or a couch potato looking to shed some pandemic pounds, she says get there with her motto of "eat well while eating well," meaning food that is good and good for you.

She also has a line of what she calls 'one-stop shop' spice blends.

Chef Mitzi Jackson-Robinson | Website | Instagram | Facebook

