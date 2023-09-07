Caught on video: MMA fighter chases down thieves who stole his car in Philadelphia

The car took off with the MMA fighter hanging on to the driver's side door as the man driving the car threatened him.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a case that includes stunning video.

It shows an up-and-coming MMA fighter being dragged down a city street as he tries to stop thieves from taking his car.

Egor Kostyuchenko spends most of his days training, but no amount of training could have prepared him for what happened on Tuesday when he confronted thieves who stole his car.

"I see four people sit in my car and go forward," said Kostyuchenko, who is from Ukraine.

The 25-year-old had been working his side job in food delivery when the incident took place. He says he was picking up an order near the area at 11th and Race streets.

He was double-parked and left the car running when a thief jumped in and drove off, according to police.

A witness who saw the thief get in the car then started taking video from their own vehicle. That video is part of the police investigation, officials say.

The video then shows two more men exiting a black Jeep Cherokee and getting into Kostyuchenko's 2008 white Mercedes. Police say the black Jeep was also a stolen vehicle.

The thieves abandoned it and started driving off in Kostyuchenko's car. Unbeknownst to them, the fit MMA pro was running right behind them.

He caught up to his car with the thieves inside at 7th and Race streets.

"My car stopped with traffic. I grabbed my door and said, 'Stop the car, it's my car,'" said Kostyuchenko.

He also told Action News that he first thought the incident was either a prank or a mistake.

The car took off with Kostyuchenko hanging on to the driver's side door as the man driving the car threatened him.

"(He said) don't touch car, I kill you," said Kostyuchenko.

Police say a man in the back seat fired two shots and both missed Kostyuchenko. Police recovered one shell casing at the scene.

Kostyuchenko's friend Sam Oropeza posted the video, which by Thursday afternoon, had gotten more than half a million views.

"You saw the footage of him holding on for his life," said Oropeza, who expressed frustration over crime in Philadelphia.

It's not the life Kostyuchenko expected when he moved here eight months ago from Ukraine.

"He's been in the country for like maybe a year now, and he's been robbed twice," said Oropeza.

Inside Kostyuchenko's car was his wallet, important paperwork, his phone, and all of his training gear.

Now, his MMA family has rallied around him. They've created a GoFundMe to help Kostyuchenko who is the training partner of UFC star Sean Brady.

As a professional MMA fighter, Kostyuchenko is undefeated with a record of 4-0. Trained to fight in the ring, he never thought he'd have to use those skills on the streets of Philadelphia.

"People told me every time, 'Philadelphia, it's a different city. You need to be careful,'" he said.

Police don't advise anyone to confront carjackers. Kostyuchenko says he knows it wasn't good to approach the thieves, but his adrenaline took over.

Police think the thieves took his car into New Jersey. They say his phone was located on the Ben Franklin Bridge by a Port Authority worker.

Investigators are tracking down more videos to help them catch the thieves. Anyone with more information is asked to call Philadelphia police.