MONROE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A single-car crash killed a driver in South Jersey.It happened around 10 p.m. Sunday along the 2900 block of South Black Horse Pike near Virginia Avenue in Monroe Township, Gloucester County.Police say the driver lost control and slammed into a utility pole.The vehicle then burst into flames.The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.No other injuries were reported.So far there is no word on the driver's identity.