Montgomery County hairdresser receives surprise $1,300 tip from organization

"I was not anticipating that at all, this is the biggest surprise of my entire life," said the hairdresser.

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A hairdresser in Montgomery County got a surprise tip that left her crying tears of joy on Friday.

Chris Lerch, who operates the group Hello 422, shocked Stylist Dani McGuckin at Salon Twenty-Two And Spa in Pottstown.

Lerch surprised McGuckin with a $1,300 tip.

McGuckin is a mother of three and received many nominations as part of a campaign to surprise a deserving local hairdresser.

"I'm like kind of in shock," she said. "I was not anticipating that at all, this is the biggest surprise of my entire life."

Hello 422's mission is to highlight small local businesses along Route 422.

So far, they have given away four other surprise tips for local waiters and waitresses.