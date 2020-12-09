More than 3 dozens firefighters join ranks in Montgomery County

188 hours of comprehensive training completed by 39 volunteer firefighters at the Montgomery County Fire Academy. At one point they had their instruction interrupted by the coronavirus, and tonight are now graduating in the middle of that very same pandemic. @6abc pic.twitter.com/NOLOioTNrK — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) December 9, 2020

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- More than three dozen firefighters have been added to the ranks in Montgomery County, PennsylvaniaIt was a first for the Montgomery County Fire Academy -- a digital ceremony but the occasion was no less important.One hundred eighty-eight hours of comprehensive training was completed by 39 volunteer firefighters.The recruits who, at one point, had their training interrupted by the coronavirus, are now ready to face the flames."For me...to be completing this means we're able to put additional firefighters on the road, ground in my community," said Gregory Scott who is a magisterial judge and also one of the graduates.Scott has joined Fairmount Engine Company No. 2 in Norristown.First responders have one of the most dangerous jobs on the front line and it's only exacerbated by the pandemic."I often ask myself what makes me do this, but quite frankly, no matter pandemic or not, people are still calling 911, fires are still happening," he said. "It would be a disservice for me to just stay home while there's still a need. Me and my fellow firefighters will continue to heed the call, and answer it, and we're confident in our skills and ability because of the training we had."