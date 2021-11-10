Man accused of impersonating police officer during Glenside Walmart theft

GLENSIDE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania are asking the public to help them identify an armed and dangerous man accused of pretending to be a member of a local police force.The Cheltenham Township Police Department says the man stole an item from a Walmart located on 1000 S. Easton Road in Glenside back on November 4.When confronted by an employee, he allegedly pulled out a gun and claimed to be a police officer.The suspect then left in a white Chevrolet van and struck another car as he fled.The suspect was last seen wearing a blue 76ers baseball hat and a light-colored "True Religion" sweatshirt.If you have any information on the alleged impersonator, contact Cheltenham Township Police Department at (215) 885-1600 or call 9-1-1.