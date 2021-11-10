police impersonator

Man accused of impersonating police officer during Glenside Walmart theft

The suspected police impersonator allegedly stole something from a Walmart in Glenside back on November 4.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man accused of impersonating police officer during Walmart theft

GLENSIDE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania are asking the public to help them identify an armed and dangerous man accused of pretending to be a member of a local police force.

The Cheltenham Township Police Department says the man stole an item from a Walmart located on 1000 S. Easton Road in Glenside back on November 4.

When confronted by an employee, he allegedly pulled out a gun and claimed to be a police officer.

The suspect then left in a white Chevrolet van and struck another car as he fled.



The suspect was last seen wearing a blue 76ers baseball hat and a light-colored "True Religion" sweatshirt.

If you have any information on the alleged impersonator, contact Cheltenham Township Police Department at (215) 885-1600 or call 9-1-1.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniamontgomery countycrimetheftpolice impersonator
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE IMPERSONATOR
3 men in police gear wanted in Philly home invasion
Police impersonator strikes in Cherry Hill, northern NJ
Police: Fake cop sexually assaulted woman in Camden Co.
Officials warn of police impersonator in Falls Twp.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Show More
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
More TOP STORIES News