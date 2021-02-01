Montgomery County in snow emergency, drivers urged to stay home

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1724239" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> According to AccuWeather, there's a scientific reason behind this tranquil silence.

BRIDGEPORT, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Montgomery County is in a snow emergency as crews work to keep roads safe during the storm.Officials say it's a difficult storm to manage with mixtures of snow and sleet making roads icy.At points Monday, plow trucks switched over to spreading salt and brine to keep roads from icing over.Neighbors in Bridgeport did the same to their sidewalks."I love the snow. I really enjoy this weather, I really enjoy the four seasons," said Luis Ramirez.A few blocks away, a car spun out trying to get up the hill. PennDOT has 70 trucks out in Montgomery County treating roads, but crews say roads won't be clear until the storm stops.For now, they are trying to keep them passable.People were finding it tough to get around."I just don't want to fall. You know what I mean? I'll be done," said Barbara McAllister from King of Prussia."My mom wanted coffee. You need the essentials during the snow. That's right she's like it's not that bad," said Adam Gershovich .County officials are asking people who have to be on the roads to slow down. Drivers are urged to stay home if possible."Just stay home. Makes it easier for us to make it safe for them to come out later," said plow truck operator Ryan Owens.