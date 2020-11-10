Action News Morning Moms

Morning Moms: Burlington County mom pledges to keep things going

BURLINGTON CO., New Jersey (WPVI) -- In today's "Morning Moms," keeping some sense of normalcy is helping Jamie Brown to keep things going during these trying times.

The Burlington County mother is doing her all to make the homeschooling experience feel like the real thing, even having her son recite the pledge of allegiance.

Brown helps with the paperwork for her family's heating and air company, while her husband is working out in the field. She also teaches her 4-year-old son Gunner.

Jamie put a home classroom together, and she and Gunner also take advantage of the New Gretna farm community around them. They get outside and visit the horses, cows and goats.

Gunner's 4-legged sister, their dog Athena, also likes to be involved.

