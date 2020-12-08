Action News Morning Moms

Morning Moms: North Philadelphia mom Winnie Baez keeps working hard even through the pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We know all you morning moms out there are working hard.

And that is especially true for Winnie Baez of North Philadelphia.

Her husband has cancer, and one of her 5 daughters, Amyah, is on a ventilator and needs constant care.

Her morning starts early, taking care of Amyah then she sets her other daughters up for their day of virtual learning.

Coffee might give a little boost, but Baez says she never gets to drink a full cup. With so much going on, she has to warm it up several times.

