Morning Moms: North Philadelphia mom Winnie Baez keeps working hard even through the pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We know all you morning moms out there are working hard.And that is especially true for Winnie Baez of North Philadelphia.Her husband has cancer, and one of her 5 daughters, Amyah, is on a ventilator and needs constant care.Her morning starts early, taking care of Amyah then she sets her other daughters up for their day of virtual learning.Coffee might give a little boost, but Baez says she never gets to drink a full cup. With so much going on, she has to warm it up several times.We want to know how other morning moms and dads are getting through these times and preparing for the holidays.