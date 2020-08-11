Action News Morning Moms

Morning Moms: 6abc's TaRhonda Thomas

By
In our new segment called 'Morning Moms', we will check in with parents around our area, to see what has been happening in their homes during the pandemic.

We start with members of our Morning Team.

Watch the video above to see how 6abc's TaRhonda Thomas' family has been handling life during the pandemic.

Action News wants to see photos and video from moms showing us how you're getting it all done! Find out how you can be featured on 6abc Morning Mom here.
