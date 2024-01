Officers say he has been charged with felony criminal mischief for damage done inside the room.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities were called to a motel in Montgomery County on Saturday after a man barricaded himself inside one of the rooms.

It happened around 4 p.m. at the Motel 6 on West Dekalb Pike in King of Prussia.

The man was taken into custody after negotiating with police.

