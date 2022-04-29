FYI Philly

Celebrate Mother's Day at The Love, these 5 other brunch destinations

By Timothy Walton
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Celebrate Mother's Day with the most popular meal of the day, brunch.

We rounded up a list of local spots to celebrate mom with great food and drinks that will make her feel extra special.

Our destinations include beachside dining at the Jersey shore, a dine and stroll spot in Chestnut Hill and 4 spots inside the city limits featuring an array of cuisine that will satisfy and celebrate moms.


The Love | Facebook | Instagram
130 South 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Parc | Facebook | Instagram

227 South 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Don Barriga | Facebook | Instagram
4443 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Aksum Café | Facebook | Instagram
4630 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143

Adelina's Restaurant & Bar | Facebook | Instagram
8235 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia Pa, 19118

Harry's Ocean Bar & Grille | Facebook | Instagram
1025 Beach Avenue, Cape May, NJ 08204
