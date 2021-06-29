Roosevelt Boulevard

Motorcyclist injured after crashing into car on Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A motorcycle rider was injured in a crash on the Roosevelt Boulevard Extension.

It happened around midnight Tuesday near Fox Street in the East Falls section of Philadelphia.

Police said the motorcycle crashed into a car.

The motorcyclist was taken to Temple University Hospital for treatment. His condition has been released.

A woman driving the car was not injured, police said.
