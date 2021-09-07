Man found dead behind South Jersey food market

Investigators say a man's body was found around 12:30 p.m. behind the Millerie Market on the 100 block of Rancocas Road in Mount Holly.
Police say the victim is believed to be 25 to 35 years old. He has not been identified.
Investigators have not ruled out foul play. An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of death.
The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office is currently handling the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to call investigators at 609-265-7113 or email tips to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.