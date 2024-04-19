Philadelphia man pleads guilty in DUI crash that killed mother of 5

Christine Severino's family say no amount of remorse will bring back their mom.

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia man has pleaded guilty to charges, including homicide by vehicle and DUI, in connection with a 2023 head-on crash in Chester County that killed a mother of five.

Police say 31-year-old Ismael Rodriguez was driving in the wrong lane in January 2023 on Rt. 422 in Tredyffrin Township when he fatally struck another driver, 41-year-old Christine Severino.

Severino's family says she's remembered as a great mom and sister and loved to make gifts for her children, who are between the ages of 9 and 22 years old.

Christine Severino

"She had her little craft room. She was always making stuff and sewing things. For Christmas she would always make me anything possible like a cup," said Kailee Barnshaw, Severino's daughter. "It's kind of just hard to even imagine that she's still gone."

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on January 28, 2023. Severino's family says she had been working at the time. Investigators say Rodriguez was driving intoxicated.

SEE ALSO: Mother of 5 killed in Tredyffrin Township, Pa. head-on crash

"He didn't get into the car that day thinking, 'I'm going to go drink and drive and kill somebody tonight,' but he did," said Jaclyn Severino, the victim's sister.

On Friday, Rodriguez pleaded guilty in Chester County court. His lawyer told Action News that Rodriguez is deeply sorry and never sought a trial in the case because he knows he's wrong.

Ismael Rodriguez

Severino's family, who went to court, say no amount of remorse will bring back their mom.

"Honestly I don't think there really is technically justice because we're not getting her back no matter what, but I definitely want him to serve his time for what he did," said Barnshaw.

A sentencing date for Rodriguez has not been set yet.