MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Four people are without a place to live after flames ripped through a home in Burlington County, New Jersey.Viewer video captured the heavy flames in Mount Laurel late Saturday night.When crews arrived to the home on the 100 block of St. Andrews Court, fire was shooting from the back of the home.Two cats were rescued and treated at an animal hospital.No people were hurt in the fire.The Red Cross is assisting those four individuals who were displaced.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.