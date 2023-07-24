Police: Suspects went on shopping spree after stealing credit cards from NJ gym locker

Police say one of the men even attempted to buy a $23,000 Rolex watch from a jewelry store in Philadelphia.

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Burlington County, New Jersey are looking for the suspects who allegedly stole credit cards from a gym locker room and went on a shopping spree.

Police say it all began on July 7 between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., when several credit cards were stolen from Life Time Fitness on Church Road in Mount Laurel.

"Two suspects broke into two lockers at Life Time Fitness and took credit cards from two victims," said Officer Kyle Gardner.

One SIM card was also stolen from a phone.

Police are searching for these suspects after several credit cards were stolen from the Life Time Fitness on Church Road in Mount Laurel, according to police.

From there police say the men went shopping using the stolen credit cards, looking for expensive items from big-name stores.

"The one victim's credit card was utilized at Apple in Cherry Hill for over $11,000 in electronics," said Gardner.

Police say one of the men even attempted to buy a $23,000 Rolex watch from a jewelry store in Philadelphia. That purchase was declined.

Police say the suspects hit other stores, including several Walmarts, Saks Fifth Avenue in Bala Cynwyd and a Best Buy.

Some purchases were successful and others were not.

Police have released the surveillance images in hopes that someone recognizes them.

"If they see anything just say something. Because obviously, this is probably something that - this is not their first time. We assume they've probably done this and other people have been victimized by the same individuals," said Gardner.

It's unclear if these suspects were members of the gym or not.

Anyone with info should contact Mount Laurel police.

Life Time Fitness released this statement to Action News on the theft:

"We are aware of and have been supporting the authorities in the investigation since this was initially reported. Given our commitment to provide members with safe and secure environments, we take these reports very seriously and, to this end, we will continue to collaborate with authorities and uphold measures that deter such activity. As this is an active investigation, I hope you understand and appreciate that I'm unable to provide additional information at this time."