Ram on the loose in Mount Laurel; police ask for help locating owner

MOUNT LAUREL TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Mount Laurel, New Jersey are asking for the public's help in locating a ram on the loose.

Authorities tell Action News the ram has been spotted all over the township, including on Horseshoe Drive, Elbo Lane and Hainesport Road.

It was most recently spotted Thursday afternoon, but police say it keeps dodging officers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 856-234-8300.

The ram wasn't the only animal to escape this week in the region. In Philadelphia, a driver captured video of a horse galloping down I-95 Tuesday morning.

The horse was later caught. Police think it ran away from one of the city's urban riding clubs.