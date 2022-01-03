Mummers Parade after pandemic, rain delays | See 2022 Winners

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11417663" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mummers parade returns to Philadelphia after year off

Mummers Results

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Mummers Parade returned to Philadelphia Sunday after taking a year off because of the pandemic and delaying one extra day because of weather."I'll wait one more day as opposed to another year, you know," said Brian Creamer, a mummer.The strut down Broad Street featured music, glitter, different brigades and clubs of mummers ringing in the New Year. Typically held on New Year's Day, the 2022 parade was moved to January 2 because of a rainy Saturday. Performers say it was worth the wait."It's the best feeling ever. I love it. I love hanging out with everyone out here, celebrating, having a good time. Forget the worries of the world for a while, just have a good time," said mummer Jessica Diponziano.The Fancy Brigade kicked off the 9-hour show and the wench's came next. City regulations required everyone who participated and came to the parade to be masked up. Some spectators said that's what made them feel comfortable attending."We're socially distanced and we have masks. I don't feel comfortable for (the mummers), but for us, there's no one around. We are actually physicians and I'm worried about the cases going up," said Michael Zo from Center City.COVID cases are at the highest daily point in Philadelphia since the start of the pandemic, which made some of the mummers worried the city would cancel the event for the second straight year."I know a lot of us spent the last couple weeks really concerned they were going to pull the plug and the city was not going to let us go, but we're here and thankfully they let us go," said Daniel Horowitz, a director for Golden Sunrise."It's a new year and it brings everyone together. Forget about the old stuff and just enjoy yourself today," said Sonja Washington from North Philadelphia.1. South Philadelphia2. Quaker City3. Fralinger4. Avalon5. WoodlandThe 2022 1st Prize Captain was Denny Palandro of the South Philadelphia String Band.1. Saturnalian2. South Philly Vikings3. Jokers4. Golden Crown5. Avenuers1. Cara Liom2. Americans3. Riverfront4. Oregon5. Bryson