People's Light Theatre stages first-ever bilingual production with ''MUSHROOM''

The play is set in Kennett Square and shines a light on the town's mushroom industry workers, many of whom are from Mexico and Central America.

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (WPVI) -- People's Light Theatre in Malvern is staging 'MUSHROOM', the theatre's first-ever bilingual production.

The play is set in Kennett Square, known as the mushroom capital of the world.

It shines a light on the town's mushroom industry workers, many of whom are from Mexico and Central America.

Playwright Eisa Davis spent nine years researching and interviewing people in Kennett Square to develop her story.

"It's a story with unexpected romances and a mysterious workplace dispute. There's also this looming presence of immigration authorities," says Davis.

English and Spanish supertitles are displayed throughout the show, as the narrative moves between both languages.

"Mushrooms are fascinating," says Davis. "There's this mycelial, underground fungal network that allows us as humans to survive."

It's a metaphor representing the unseen world of Kennett Square's mushroom workers.

'MUSHROOM' runs through October 16.

