art of aging

Local musician works longtime job by day, pursues passion for singing by night for over 40 years

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Local musician performing across Philly for over 40 years

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- By day, Steve Cofield works as a supervisor at the Alvah Bushnell Company in Northwest Philadelphia. He started working there in 1974.

"I'm in charge of production," he said. "Just making sure the product is perfect."

The company has been manufacturing file pockets for the legal industry since 1876.

"We strive for perfection with speed," said Cofield.

But Cofield says music is always on his mind.

"I'll sing around the job," he said. "Over in the warehouse."

A little vocal warm up, since by night he can be found moonlighting at clubs and restaurants across the city, performing as "Steve Cofield and Sweet."

Cofield says he mainly sings Motown due to his preference for the oldies.

"I love Eddie Kendricks and Philip Bailey and Smokey Robinson," he said.

Cofield has been performing around the Philadelphia area since the late 1960s, when he started singing with his family as part of the 'Cofield Singers.'

"My mother put us together and we loved doing it," said Cofield.

He started singing with 'Sweet' about 10 years ago.

"My daughter actually started the group I have now," said Cofield. "And she sang with me."

He has also sung with his granddaughter and other ladies fill in when needed.

"I got a good crew with me right now," said Cofield. "I have Marcy Talley and Marilyn Boyce."

He says Talley sings more like Diana Ross and Boyce covers a lot of Gladys Knight songs.

"I love their different styles," he said.

Cofield says the gratitude he has been shown by audiences is what keeps him going.

"You forget about everything once you're on stage and it's just you and those people and you enjoy them, and they enjoy you," he said.

He says that's the great part about performing and also, "it's fun."

For more information and a list of Cofield's upcoming events, visit: https://www.stevecofieldentertainment.com/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlive musicsingingmusicart of aging
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ART OF AGING
Local couple shares musical talents with free outdoor concert series
Local interior designer helping make homes both beautiful and safe
Horticultural enthusiast runs unique plant shop in Berks County
Longtime physician dedicates herself to connecting Latino communities
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
4-vehicle crash closes I-76; I-95 reopens after milk truck collision
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News