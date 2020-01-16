Willie Nelson to headline Musikfest 2020

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- We're on the road again to Musikfest and there's some big news to reveal.
Legendary country music star Willie Nelson will be headlining the summer music festival in Bethlehem on Wednesday, August 5.
Will Nelson & Family will performing at the Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza during Musikfest 2020.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 24 at 10 a.m. Pre-sales begin Thursday.
The festival runs July 31 to August 9.
Other headliners include Shinedown and Darius Rucker.
6abc is a sponsor of Musikfest 2020.
ONLINE: Musikfest.org
