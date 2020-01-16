musikfest

Willie Nelson to headline Musikfest 2020

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- We're on the road again to Musikfest and there's some big news to reveal.

Legendary country music star Willie Nelson will be headlining the summer music festival in Bethlehem on Wednesday, August 5.

Will Nelson & Family will performing at the Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza during Musikfest 2020.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 24 at 10 a.m. Pre-sales begin Thursday.

The festival runs July 31 to August 9.



Other headliners include Shinedown and Darius Rucker.

6abc is a sponsor of Musikfest 2020.

ONLINE: Musikfest.org
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbethlehemconcertentertainmentmusikfest
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MUSIKFEST
Kelsea Ballerini to perform at Musikfest 2020
Darius Rucker to headline Musikfest 2020
Music, food, and art in perfect harmony at Musikfest
Four must-do activities to do before summer ends | FYI Philly
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
LIVE | Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News