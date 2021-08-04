Musikfest returns to the Lehigh Valley, but with COVID-19 mitigation strategies

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The annual Musikfest kicks off Thursday in the Lehigh Valley and organizers are taking every precaution to keep concertgoers safe.The event in Bethlehem offers tons of live music, food, vendors and more. But, if you're planning to go, there are few things you should know.ArtsQuest, which produces Musikfest, is working closely with health officials, and updated information will be released regularly along with everything else festival-goers need to know.Masks are recommended indoors, but it is important to note that nearly all of Musikfest is outdoors."For guests coming out to the festival, download the Musikfest app. It's the best way to find all the concert information, lineups, schedules, maps and more," said Patrick Brogan, programming officer for ArtsQuest.There will also be COVID-19 push notifications sent out on the app if there is anything important that health officials need to relay. Hand sanitizer stations and masks will also be available.Meanwhile, officials are excited about this year's lineup."We are thrilled to welcome big headliners, like Darius Rucker, Shinedown, Sam Hunt and EDM artist Zedd, to local singer-songwriters across our stages," Brogan said.The only people more excited are local business owners.MusikFest is a massive contributor to the Lehigh Valley economy and having the festival go virtual last year because of the pandemic was a huge setback.Ariana Morales, owner of Le Petit Macaron Shop, says she is hoping that being one of the vendors at Musikfest will help take her business to the next level."We are super excited that we are here this year," Morales said. "It's our first time doing this event. It's a really big deal for our small family-owned business."MusikFest begins with a preview performance on Thursday night with Darius Rucker. Then, the festival kicks into full gear on Friday with 10 days filled with 300 performers, arts and crafts, and a lot of food.6abc is a proud sponsor of Musikfest.