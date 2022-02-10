Hunting Park teacher accused of sexually assaulting student

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A former Philadelphia teacher is accused of engaging in inappropriate sexual contact with a student.Barbara Corbo, 30, who worked as an English and social studies teacher at Mercy Career and Technical High School in Hunting Park, is being charged with sexual assault, contact with a minor and other offenses.Police say it happened in December of 2021 on Kelly Drive. She was arrested on Wednesday.Parents say administrators at the school notified them of the incident."If it was my child I would want to see her fired. In jail? I am not really sure. I am kind of a person that looks at the bigger picture of things," said parent Tina Brown of Southwest Philadelphia."It really came close to home and I always talk to my grandchildren and tell them about to speak up and tell. Let them know what's appropriate and inappropriate," said parent, Vendetta Sample of West Philly.Mercy Career and Technical High School says officials were notified on January 18, and Corbo was immediately fired on the same day.Mercy High School says Corbo was hired in August of 2021 and submitted clear criminal background checks and child abuse clearances.Action News went by her home but she was not there and her parents didn't want to talk on camera.