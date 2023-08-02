AG Merrick Garland attends 'National Night Out' in North Philadelphia

After privately meeting with city and community leaders, AG Garland walked up and down the block party, asking neighbors what needs to change in their community.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- United States Attorney General Merrick Garland joined city leaders in celebrating "National Night Out' in North Philadelphia Tuesday night. The nationwide event is aimed at building police-community relations.

Garland, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, and numerous local and state representatives attended the 22nd police district's event in front of their station at 17th Street and West Montgomery Avenue.

After privately meeting with city and community leaders, Garland walked up and down the block party, asking neighbors like Vanessa Jackson what needs to change in their community.

"We need more officers on the street first of all," said Jackson. "I feel like their presence out here will make a difference with a lot of the robbing, the killings, things that are going on."

The 1700 block of West Montgomery Avenue, where the event took place, is no stranger to violence.

Earlier this year, Temple University Police Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald was shot and killed near the block while on duty.

"Even though we suffered a tragic loss with Chris passing away dying in the line of duty, there are great things coming from the ashes of despair, and this is one of the things that's coming from the ashes of despair," said Philadelphia Police Captain Michael Goodson.

Fitzgerald's wife, Marissa, spoke to the crowd about police.

"They're amazing people who put their lives on the line every single day," she said.

At the block party, police had live music, water ice, and booths with resources for community members.

"There's a lot of trauma that took place in this neighborhood, but it also speaks volumes of the need and desire for hope," said Outlaw.

Philadelphia leaders had the chance to express those hopes and needs to Garland.

"Just talking about how much their support is needed in a community like this right now, at a time like this right now," said Scott Charles, the trauma outreach manager at Temple University Hospital.