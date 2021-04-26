free food

Celebrate National Pretzel Day with free pretzel at Philly Pretzel Factory

Hospital staff gets a Philly Pretzel thank you after life-saving treatment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- April 26 is National Pretzel Day and that means you deserve a free pretzel.

You agree, right?

You can get a free pretzel by visiting a Philly Pretzel Factory on Monday!

"The perfect snack isn't hard. It's soft, warm and salty. Celebrate #NationalPretzelDay by visiting your local Philly Pretzel Factory for a free pretzel, no purchase necessary," the Factory posted on social media.



Philly Pretzel Factory was started in 1998 by Dan DiZio and his college roommate Len Lehman.

SEE ALSO: Insomnia Cookies opens hidden CookieLab in South Philadelphia

The first store was in the Mayfair section of the city. In 2017, PPF moved its headquarters to Bensalem, Bucks County.

DiZio was hospitalized last year with a severe case of COVID-19. He was in a coma for over a month at Jefferson University Hospital, and when he came to, it wasn't guaranteed he could ever walk again.

The rehab team at Jefferson Health's Magee Rehabilitation Hospital nursed him back to health.

DiZio returned to work earlier this year and made sure to thank the rehab team this past Valentine's Day with a bouquet of pretzels.



The featured video is from a previous story.
