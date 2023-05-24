Woman wanted in deadly hit-and-run spree in Philadelphia last year

A family is grieving after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in North Philadelphia.

Neera Nicolas-Hudson is wanted in connection with a series of crashes that happened back on December 26, 2022.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a driver wanted in a deadly hit-and-run rampage last year.

Thirty-two-year-old Neera Nicolas-Hudson is facing several charges, including murder, in connection with a series of crashes that happened back on December 26, 2022.

Nicolas-Hudson is accused of killing 22-year-old Roland Darrel White as he was walking near Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

Earlier in the evening, police say Nicolas-Hudson was involved in a multi-vehicle crash near Rivers Casino on Delaware Avenue. Police say she hit a man on a scooter and three other cars before fleeing the scene.

The operator of the scooter was transported to Jefferson Hospital with a shattered lower leg and was listed in stable condition.

Nicolas-Hudson then allegedly hit a bicyclist at Broad & Spring Garden streets.

The bicyclist was transported to Jefferson Hospital and was placed in stable condition.

Police have recovered the vehicle Nicolas-Hudson was allegedly using, but she still remains at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

