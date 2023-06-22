A driver was injured after crashing in Nether Providence Township, Delaware County.

Driver rescued after crashing into tree in Delaware County

NETHER PROVIDENCE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Rescuers had to free a driver from the wreckage of a crash in Delaware County.

It happened on the 600 block of Baltimore Pike, near Beatty Road, in Nether Providence Township just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the driver was speeding, lost control and hit a tree.

The Action Cam on the scene showed the vehicle rolled over onto its roof.

The driver was trapped in the vehicle and had to be rescued.

After being freed, the driver was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries.

No other injuries were reported.