Brandywine Zoo welcomes its newest addition, a baby southern pudu

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Brandywine Zoo in Wilmington, Delaware welcomed its newest addition last month.

A baby southern pudu, a species of deer, was born July 12 to parents Clover and Ande.

He came into the world weighing 20 ounces and is four times the size of a hamster.

Southern pudu are the second smallest deer in the world, the zoo said.

Clover and her fawn are being kept in their holding area for now until the hot summer temperatures start to drop.

The new fawn is a significant contribution to the North American pudu population, as it is slowly declining.

A name for the baby will be chosen soon.

Both Clover and her baby are doing well, the zoo said.