Suspects try to steal motorcycles, off-road vehicles from Bucks County dealership

Police in Bucks County are looking for the suspects who tried steal from a business that sells off-road vehicles and personal water crafts.

Folks at Smith Marine say their brand-new surveillance cameras had been turned on for less than 24 hours when it happened.

NEW BRITAIN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County are looking for the suspects who tried to steal from a business that sells off-road vehicles and personal water crafts.

Folks at Smith Marine in New Britain say their brand-new surveillance cameras had been turned on for less than 24 hours when they saw the attempted theft.

"We were just thankful that we had the cameras on, that we could see what they moved. What they touched, what they were going after," said partner Tori Smith.

In the early morning hours of May 16, police say about half a dozen suspects entered the lot.

Surveillance video shows them breaking into a trailer full of motorcycles, using bolt cutters and moving some off-road vehicles around and checking others for keys.

"They went through everything. They looked for keys on everything. Anything loose. Anything a customer left behind on their machine," said Smith.

She says this time, the thieves left empty-handed.

Their heightened security measures were prompted by a burglary last fall when an off-road vehicle worth thousands of dollars was stolen.

"The local street sweeper actually caught them in the act and we were able to alert police and maintain some of the vehicles, but we did lose one," Smith said.

Folks at Smith Marine say they know other dealers have been hit recently too.

"This hurts all the way around," said Smith. "It shakes up the customer. It shakes up your employees. We just want this to stop."

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Central Bucks Regional Police.