Police warning about highly organized 'crime tourists' targeting homes in our region

These groups are known to steal jewelry, watches, designer merchandise, cash, and gold bars.

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- New Castle County police are trying to track the so-called "crime tourists" they say have traveled to the county to burglarize homes.

They, along with regional and federal agencies, have identified a trend carried out by groups known as "South American Theft Groups" or "Crime Tourists."

Authorities say the groups are highly organized criminal enterprises that travel from state to state committing burglaries and thefts.

Video obtained by Action News shows one burglary allegedly committed by the group. It happened on Saturday on Wild Cherry Lane in Wilmington.

NEW CASTLE COUNTY POLICE

Investigators say most times the homeowners are not home. But there have been instances where the burglars pose as delivery drivers or utility workers to gain access.

Police say the suspects will use radios, disguises, lookouts, and surveillance to case out potential homes in neighborhoods.

Once they act, authorities say the group works fast to execute the burglary. Thieves typically ship the items they steal back to their home countries or attempt to sell the items prior to leaving.

New Castle County police have arrested several suspects and have identified others wanted for the crimes.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to please contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at (302) 395-8110.

Police are sharing the following safety tips:

Consult with your homeowner's association on the installation of Automated License Plate Readers at the entrance/exit of neighborhoods.

Secure Doors and Windows: Install solid exterior doors with deadbolt locks and reinforced frames. Use high-quality locks on all doors and consider upgrading to smart locks for added security. Install window locks on all accessible windows and reinforce glass with security film or laminates.

Install a comprehensive home security system that includes burglar alarms, motion sensors, and security cameras. Display signs or stickers indicating the presence of a security system, which can act as a deterrent.

Install motion-sensor lights around the perimeter of your home, particularly near entry points. Ensure that pathways, entrances, and dark areas are well-lit to minimize hiding spots for potential burglars.

Join or establish a neighborhood watch program to create a sense of community and collective security. Communicate with your neighbors, report suspicious activities, and look out for one another.

Keep valuable items, such as jewelry, cash, and important documents, in a secure safe or lockbox. Avoid leaving valuable items in plain sight through windows or in easily accessible areas.

Maintain a well-maintained appearance of your home to deter potential burglars. Use timers for lights and electronic devices to create the illusion of occupancy when you're away.

Avoid sharing vacation plans or posting about being away from home on social media. Burglars can exploit this information to target unoccupied houses.

Install security bars or grilles on vulnerable entry points such as basement windows or sliding doors. Consider reinforcing doors with door jammers or security plates to prevent forced entry.

Be aware of your surroundings and report any suspicious activities to local authorities. Consider installing surveillance cameras to monitor and record activities around your property.