1 dead, 1 injured after multi-vehicle crash in New Castle, Delaware

Authorities on the scene say a silver car was traveling southbound when it crossed into oncoming traffic.

One person was killed and another was injured after a crash involving several vehicles in New Castle, Delaware on Friday.

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- One person was killed and another was injured after a crash involving several vehicles in New Castle, Delaware on Friday.

It happened just after noon on the 800 block of East Basin Road, which is Route 141.

Authorities on scene say a silver car was traveling southbound when it crossed into oncoming traffic.

That driver was killed. Another victim, a man in his 60s, was taken to the hospital.

Route 141 was closed in both directions as police conducted their investigation.

The name of the person who was killed has not been released.