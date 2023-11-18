Cars being warmed up in Delaware targeted by thieves; police issued warning to drivers

Cars being warmed up in Delaware targeted by thieves; police issued warning to drivers

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- It was a rough Friday morning for some residents in Delaware who were preparing to leave their homes for the day.

"There's no worse feeling in the world than coming out with your kids, your purse, your coffee, your stuff to go to work, and your car is not there. It's terrible," said New Castle County Police Cpl. Michael McNasby.

McNasby said three residents left their vehicles unattended while warming up, and within minutes, two vehicles were stolen and one was broken into.

One incident happened on May Avenue in New Castle, while the other occurred on Anderson Drive in Wilmington.

McNasby said vehicle thefts are on the rise.

SEE ALSO: Suspects sought after catalytic converters stolen from hospital workers' cars in Delaware

"For the year, I think we're up 110% increase from our previous year when it comes to vehicle thefts," said McNasby. "That many vehicle thefts really ties up a lot of officers and resources that could be used for better things."

Officers have not made any arrests in these cases yet, but within the last two weeks, they charged eight juveniles between 14 and 17 years old with several counts of vehicle theft and related charges.

"Yesterday, there was three arrests made, and in those three arrests, again all juveniles. They were able to link the offenders to 10 separate vehicle thefts here in Delaware," said McNasby.

He said many of the juvenile suspects are repeat offenders.

To stop future thefts, police and AAA have a reminder for drivers.

"In this day and age, it really is unnecessary to warm up your vehicle for any mechanical reason," said Jana Tidwell who is a AAA spokesperson. "Always lock your car. Never leave anything of value visible, especially now with the holiday season."

"Use an Apple tag to track your car, park in well-lit areas near surveillance cameras. Just taking a few extra steps might prevent you from being a victim," said McNasby.

McNasby said Kia and Hyundai models remain the most targeted vehicles, so owners should take extra precautions for them such as using a wheel lock.

He also said suspects are stealing catalytic converters.

Detectives said they're trying to find two men who cut off the catalytic converters from two vehicles in the employee parking lot at Nemours Children's Hospital on Tuesday.

They believe the men are operating a gray/blue Nissan Pathfinder.

If you have any information about these incidents, contact the New Castle County police.