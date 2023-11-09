WATCH LIVE

Nonprofit worker facing multiple rape charges in Delaware

New Castle County police say three separate victims were identified and there could be more.

Thursday, November 9, 2023 4:46AM
NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- New Castle County police have charged a 40-year-old man with multiple counts of rape.

He's identified as Asadullah Pardes, of Claymont, Delaware.

Authorities say his victims are refugees who were part of a nonprofit resettlement organization where Pardes worked.

He is accused of asking female clients on dates, making inappropriate comments, sending messages at inappropriate times, and showing up to homes unannounced.

Asadullah Pardes

Police say three separate victims were identified and there could be more.

Pardes was arrested on November 4 on several charges of rape, sexual extortion and other related offenses.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call New Castle County police at (302)395-8129.

