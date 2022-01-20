Delaware man accused of taking upskirt photos of 14-year-old girl at Walmart

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A Newark, Delaware man was arrested for allegedly taking upskirt photos of a teen girl at a Walmart last month.Omar Edwards, 25, was charged with invasion of privacy and harassment on Wednesday, but the alleged incident happened back on December 5, 2021.Delaware State Police say he was caught taking pictures under a 14-year-old girl's skirt at the Walmart on Wilton Boulevard in New Castle, but he fled before troopers arrived. He was later arrested on January 19, 2022.Troopers have discovered evidence of other potential victims in Edwards' possession.Anyone who believes they were a potential victim or have information regarding this incident is asked to contact Delaware State Police by calling 302-365-8450.