New Jersey AG investigating deadly crash after attempted traffic stop in Winslow Township

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) -- The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating a deadly crash after an attempted traffic stop.

Investigators say a Monroe Township Police officer tried to stop a man driving on County Road 723 Monday morning. Shortly after the attempted stop, the officer came upon the vehicle crashed on East Fleming Pike in Winslow Township.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

State law requires the Attorney General's Office to investigate deadly police encounters and present the findings to a grand jury.

The AG is now working to determine if this case falls under that requirement.