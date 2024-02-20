WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

New Jersey AG investigating deadly crash after attempted traffic stop in Winslow Township

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, February 20, 2024 6:13PM
New Jersey AG investigating deadly crash after attempted traffic stop in Winslow Township
Shortly after the attempted stop, the officer came upon the vehicle crashed on East Fleming Pike in Winslow Township.

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) -- The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating a deadly crash after an attempted traffic stop.

Investigators say a Monroe Township Police officer tried to stop a man driving on County Road 723 Monday morning. Shortly after the attempted stop, the officer came upon the vehicle crashed on East Fleming Pike in Winslow Township.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

State law requires the Attorney General's Office to investigate deadly police encounters and present the findings to a grand jury.

The AG is now working to determine if this case falls under that requirement.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW