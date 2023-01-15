WATCH LIVE

Residents report loud booms at the Jersey Shore. Here's possible cause

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
Sunday, January 15, 2023 1:38AM
Many residents thought what they were feeling was an earthquake.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Video obtained by Action News shows the moment an apparent sonic boom rattled parts of South Jersey on Friday.

Many residents thought what they were feeling was an earthquake, but Action News confirmed it was likely just an aircraft with the Naval Air Station Patuxent River flying a few miles off the coast.

Video shows a resident's Ring camera shaking followed by a thunderous boom.

The United States Geological Survey reported no earthquakes along the coast Friday.

Officials say the aircraft went supersonic during a training exercise, which is believed to be the cause.

