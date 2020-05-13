New Jersey to allow curbside pickup at retail stores, nonessential construction to resume

The businesses, which have been shuttered since March because of the COVID-19 outbreak, can open for people to pick up goods starting at 6 a.m. Monday under a new executive order, Murphy said during a news conference.
Today, I will sign an Executive Order, effective 6:00 AM Monday, May 18, 2020:— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 13, 2020
☑️Allow the restart of non-essential construction
☑️Allow non-essential retail stores to reopen for curbside pickup only
☑️Permit drive-through and drive-in events under social distancing guidelines pic.twitter.com/M6IWXpnLl4
Murphy said the state's coronavirus trends are headed in the right direction, but the state isn't in the clear yet. The loosening of the shutdown is possible because social distancing has been effective and the state has increased testing, Murphy said.
Customers will have to continue placing orders in advance and won't yet be permitted back into stores, Murphy said.
During his daily briefing on Wednesday, Murphy reported an additional 197 deaths from COVID-19 complications. The statewide total is 9,702.
A total of 141,560 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in New Jersey.
