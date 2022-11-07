Gov. Murphy proposes measures to crack down on auto thefts in NJ

So far this year, nearly 14,000 cars have been stolen in NJ, according to police. That's up about 14% from this time last year.

So far this year, nearly 14,000 cars have been stolen in NJ, according to state police. That's up about 14% from this time last year and 36% from this time in 2020.

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is taking action to crack down on car thefts in the Garden State.

Willie Mae Thompson, of Ewing, hasn't had her car stolen but she says someone broke into it and stole money.

She worries about what will happen next, as car thefts have increased in New Jersey over the past few years.

Earlier this year, the Murphy administration created an auto theft task force in an effort to help the problem.

While Governor Murphy says theft numbers in September and October were down compared to those same months last year, he said more needs to be done.

"I'm announcing my support for a series of measures to further combat car theft and which I will sign as soon as they are passed," said Murphy.

On Monday, the governor called on the legislature to pass several measures to crack down on auto theft, including the following:

Harsher penalties for repeat offenders

Criminalizing possession and distribution of certain auto theft tools

Expanded use of house arrest and pretrial monitoring for those awaiting trial

Harsher penalties for those who don't comply with guidelines for selling and buying catalytic converters.

Last week, the FBI took down a multi-million dollar catalytic converter theft ring, making arrests in multiple states, including New Jersey.

This summer at the shore, several heists resulted in luxury cars stolen from driveways in Avalon.

"We know that too often stolen cars are used in shootings and other acts of violence," said Murphy.

Another possible tool: the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission is considering an option when registering a vehicle. If you opt-in, if your car is ever stolen, police would automatically be able to track it.

Some New Jersey Republicans pointed to bills on auto theft and other crimes that have already been introduced.

New Jersey Senate Republican Communications Director Brad Schnure said, "New Jersey Republicans have been ahead of the curve on working to address our state's growing crime problem, while Governor Murphy has been slow to understand the safety concerns of New Jersey families."

Republican Senator Anthony Bucco welcomed the support.

"I'm happy to see the governor's office is beginning to focus on this crisis," said Bucco (R-25). "I look forward to working with them on a bipartisan basis."

Republicans also questioned the timing of this announcement on the day before Election Day.

Gov. Murphy, a Democrat, was asked about this Monday and said the timing was a coincidence.