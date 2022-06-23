community journalist

Fourth-grade students help refugees get books by making bracelets

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fourth-grade student helps refugees get books by making bracelets

MARLTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- "I know a lot of kids maybe don't like school, maybe don't want to go and learn about fractions," said fourth-grade student Natalie Rogers. "But when you're in a refugee camp, maybe that takes your mind off of the hunger, or that maybe sets you up for a life in America if you could ever have one."

10-year-old Rogers first learned about refugees when her class at Van Zant Elementary School read a book about them. "When Stars are Scattered" tells the story of Omar Mohamed and his brother, who has an intellectual disability, growing up in a Kenyan refugee camp known as Dadaab.

"That really inspired me and I wanted to do something to help the refugees," said Rogers. "And so, I got together a group of friends and we all made bracelets."

Rogers and her friends sold their handmade loom bracelets at the school's book fair. They raised a total of $501.79 with the motto, "Every penny counts." Generous donors from around the school community contributed another $400 to Mohamed's non-profit, Refugee Strong.

"It really moves me because they don't know the influence of what they have done means to those refugee children," said Mohamed, who fled Somalia at the age of four and spent most of his life in Dadaab.

Mohamed left Kenya in 2008 and currently lives in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Through Refugee Strong, he sends educational materials to children who grew up in the same circumstances that he did.

Currently, one United States dollar is equivalent to roughly 117 Kenyan Shillings. With roughly $1,000 in total donations, Mohamed says Van Zant students will help thousands of refugee kids get an education.

"Each child maybe can go to school for $10," said Mohamed. "We don't want any child in a refugee camp to miss school because he or she don't have a book, or a pen or a pencil, or even a school to go to."

Most recently, Mohamed says they have finished construction on the first library in Dadaab. Natalie Rogers and her friends can take credit for stocking a certain section full of books through their donation.

While the inaugural bracelet campaign has reached its conclusion, Rogers hopes to make it an annual tradition at her elementary school.

"If we can donate every year to Refugee Strong, that could change lives," she said. "That could change families' lives. You know, that could just change everything."

To learn more about Refugee Strong, visit their website.

RELATED: Artist with autism wins award, scores first solo exhibit

EMBED More News Videos

With little more than a blank canvas, 20-year-old Lance Bannister is painting a path forward for adults with autism.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmarltoncommunity journalisteducationchildrenbooksreadingcool kidsfeel goodrefugees
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Artist with autism wins award, scores first solo exhibit
Devoted dads design job opportunities for adults with special needs
Gold Star families visit annual run in memory of fallen heroes
Beloved bus driver receives tearful farewell celebration
TOP STORIES
LIVE: 1/6 panel hears of Trump's pressure on Justice Department
Supreme Court strikes down New York conceal carry gun law
2 suspects in custody in killing of 15-year-old outside Philly home
Teen killed after being hit by SUV driven by half-naked man: Police
20-inch water main break floods streets in Kensington
Swimmer badly wounded in shark attack on California's Central Coast
Gun bill on road to passage as Senate overcomes GOP delays
Show More
Hockey player breaks barriers through hard work on, off the ice
Past draft misfires put added pressure on Sixers' offseason
1 dead, dozen displaced after Germantown house fire
US coach makes dramatic rescue of swimmer at world championships
FDA to order Juul e-cigarettes off U.S. market
More TOP STORIES News