fatal shooting

Drive-by shooting leaves 1 dead in Palmyra, New Jersey

By
Drive-by shooting leaves 1 dead in Palmyra

PALMYRA, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man is dead after a drive-by shooting in Palmyra, New Jersey.

Authorities were called to the 400 block of Cinnaminson Avenue just after 2:30 Saturday morning.

Police found someone inside with a gunshot wound to the chest.

They were informed that someone drove past the residence and opened fire, sending at least six or seven rounds towards the home and critically injuring the victim.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office confirms that victim has died from their injuries.

Police do not have a motive for the shooting and, so far, no arrests have been made.
