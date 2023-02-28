WATCH LIVE

house fire

Police body camera captures devastating New Jersey house explosion

The blast sent glass and debris flying. Witnesses said the scene was unbelievable.

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 6:12PM
POMPTON LAKES, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police body camera footage captured a house explosion in northern New Jersey, sending officers running down the block and the house crashing down.

The incident took place on Jan. 14 when what appeared to be a fireball erupted from the back of the home in Pompton Lakes.

The blast sent glass and debris flying. Witnesses said the scene was unbelievable.

"The house literally lifted off its foundation and came back down. It was like the Wizard of Oz," noted Tracey Alvarez, who saw the incident.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital with burns, and one man needed to be rescued from inside the home. Miraculously, everyone inside survived the devastating blast.

Local authorities are still investigating the fire that caused the explosion.

