NJ lifts indoor mask mandate, removes social distancing requirement

Starting Friday, May 28, vaccinated people will no longer need to wear masks in most indoor settings.
There are some exceptions. Masks will still be required on:
- Public-facing state offices, such as Motor Vehicle Commission agencies
- Worksites that are closed to the public, including warehousing and manufacturing facilities
- Health care settings, correctional facilities and homeless shelters
- On airplanes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation
- In transportation hubs such as airports and stations
- Child care centers and facilities
- Youth summer camps
- Public, private or parochial preschool program premises
- Elementary and secondary schools, including charter and renaissance schools
Masks will continue to be required in:⁰➡️Public-facing state offices, such as @NJ_MVC agencies⁰➡️Worksites that are closed to the public, including warehousing and manufacturing facilities pic.twitter.com/K3OwUP82P3— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 24, 2021
Per @CDCgov guidance, masks will continue to be required:⁰➡️In health care settings, correctional facilities, and homeless shelters⁰➡️On airplanes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation⁰➡️In transportation hubs such as airports and stations pic.twitter.com/dzvaau4nlQ— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 24, 2021
Per @CDCgov guidance, masks will continue to be required in: ⁰➡️Child care centers and facilities⁰➡️Youth summer camps⁰➡️Public, private, or parochial preschool program premises ⁰➡️Elementary and secondary schools, including charter and renaissance schools pic.twitter.com/0L1HNOEzAb— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 24, 2021
Governor Phil Murphy says those who are not fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to continue to wear a mask in any indoor public setting.
If you are not fully vaccinated, we strongly encourage you to follow @CDCgov guidance and wear a face mask in any indoor public setting.⁰⁰Please be responsible and do the right thing – for your own safety and your community’s safety. pic.twitter.com/uL1p2WBrV6— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 24, 2021
Also on Friday, New Jersey is lifting the requirement for maintaining six feet of social distancing in indoor and outdoor settings.
For businesses, such as restaurants, tables can now be regularly placed next to each other, no longer needing to be six feet apart.
Social distancing will continue to be required in settings where masking is required.
NEW: Effective May 28th, we will lift the requirement for maintaining six feet of social distancing in indoor and outdoor settings.⁰⁰Per @CDCgov guidance, social distancing will continue to be required in settings where masking is required. pic.twitter.com/YzxzIVkDx8— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 24, 2021
SEE ALSO: Reopening Timeline: What to know about local restrictions being lifted
Dance floors at bars and restaurants can also reopen beginning Friday. Patrons will no longer be required to stay in seats while ordering and eating or drinking.
NEW: Effective May 28th, we will lift the prohibitions on:— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 24, 2021
➡️Dance floors at bars and restaurants⁰➡️Ordering and eating/drinking while standing at bars and restaurants. pic.twitter.com/RgSCFMzO4L
Businesses and entities overseeing indoor spaces may continue to require face masks for employees, customers and/or guests.
NEW: Effective May 28th, the statewide indoor mask mandate will be lifted.⁰⁰Businesses and entities overseeing indoor spaces may continue to require face masks for employees, customers, and/or guests. pic.twitter.com/49MFib2hqK— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 24, 2021
In addition, Murphy announced starting on June 4, all indoor gathering limits will be removed. The 30% limit on large indoor venues with a fixed seating capacity of 1,000 or greater will be lifted.
NEW: Effective June 4th, we will remove all indoor gathering limits.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 24, 2021
We will also lift the 30% limit on large indoor venues with a fixed seating capacity of 1,000 or greater. pic.twitter.com/szza8bOfR1