Primary day 2021 in New Jersey | Track your ballot or find your polling place

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Tuesday is primary day in New Jersey.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit NJ Voter Information Portal.

Governor Phil Murphy is up for re-election, but running unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

Four Republicans are vying for their party's nomination for governor.



All 120 seats in the state Legislature are also on the ballot, as well as local races.

Voters can vote in person on a traditional machine.

In addition, completed absentee ballots have to be returned or postmarked by Tuesday.

Both the primary and general election were mostly mail-in last year because of the pandemic.

You can find your polling place here or track your ballot here.

