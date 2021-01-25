FYI Philly

New Wave Cafe is a 'key spot' for good food in Queen Village

By Timothy Walton
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- New Wave Cafe has been a Queen Village staple for more than 35 years.

The restaurant is owned by three Philly natives; brothers Sam and Aly Lynagh and Nate Ross. The lifelong friends named the space after the neighborhood baseball team they played on as young adults.

They pride themselves on keeping the restaurant open every day no matter the circumstance; that includes the pandemic.

They have stayed open utilizing heated sidewalk seating and a cabin along Catherine Street to help keep customers warm for outdoor dining.

They offer an American menu with dishes they have perfected over three decades and 20 beers on a rotating tap.

Because they are always open, they have become the key masters for the neighborhood with locals leaving their spare house key in case they get locked out.


New Wave Cafe | Facebook | Instagram
784 South 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksouth philadelphiafyi south philaddelphiasouth philadelphia foodfyi philly
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
FYI Philly's Jan. 21 episode: Watch now, stream on 6abc app
Vientiane Cafe, Sazon and Ralph's Italian Restaurant are 'firsts' in Philadelphia dining scene
Nourish Philly, All the Way Live are serving Philly with healthy, tasty eats
Cake & Joe, Cafe Couleur give Philly's coffee scene a jolt
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy today, but wintry mix on the way
4 family members found dead inside Chester County home
Accused Capitol rioter's brother is Secret Service agent
Police search for missing 6-year-old last seen in Montco
CDC: Only 10 of 4M with Moderna vaccine had severe allergic reaction
Biden to sign exec order for govt to buy more US goods
NJ opens call center for COVID vaccine registration
Show More
Rudy Giuliani sued for more than $1B by Dominion Voting
House sending Trump impeachment to Senate, GOP opposes trial
Pa. congresswoman speaks about impeachment trial
SpaceX launches record number of satellites into orbit
3 shot in SW Philly; 18-year-old shot on SEPTA platform Sunday
More TOP STORIES News