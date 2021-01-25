New Wave Cafe is a 'key spot' for good food in Queen Village

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- New Wave Cafe has been a Queen Village staple for more than 35 years.The restaurant is owned by three Philly natives; brothers Sam and Aly Lynagh and Nate Ross. The lifelong friends named the space after the neighborhood baseball team they played on as young adults.They pride themselves on keeping the restaurant open every day no matter the circumstance; that includes the pandemic.They have stayed open utilizing heated sidewalk seating and a cabin along Catherine Street to help keep customers warm for outdoor dining.They offer an American menu with dishes they have perfected over three decades and 20 beers on a rotating tap.Because they are always open, they have become the key masters for the neighborhood with locals leaving their spare house key in case they get locked out.784 South 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147